Police ganged down four suspected thugs in Komarock area along Kangundo Road.

In the wake of coronavirus, security forces have also been fighting criminals who might want to take advantage of the pandemic.

Some areas traders have reported finding their shops were broken into and good stolen amid the dusk to dawn curfew.

File photo of thugs gunned down

For instance in Nakuru residents reported dozens of shops had been broken into and thugs got away with goods and money.

Crime in Kenya

Across the country, as the security officers concentrate its efforts on the curfew criminals are taking advantage.

With the knowledge that everyone is cooped up in their homes and a number of businesses that used to operate round the clock are now closed, robbers have no fear of anyone bearing witness to their crimes.

A Kenyan police officer holding a gun (Courtesy)

An analysis of crime reports in several police stations shows that there has been a dramatic shift in the trend of criminal activity.

An assessment of police statistics over the last five years shows that physical assault, theft, drug abuse, break-ins, damage of property and economic crimes lead in the number of criminal incidents in the country.