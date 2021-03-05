Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced the emergence of 400 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,189 samples over the last 24 hours.

He added that 494 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 1,615 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care.

Sixty-seven patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards, no patient is in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

Seventy-seven patients were discharged on Friday; 50 from various health facilities and 27 from the HBC programme. Recoveries now stand at 87,176.

Three patients, however, succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities 1,873.

The numbers were announced on the first day of vaccine administration in the country.