Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday revealed that a total of 402 Kenyans had been arrested on Sunday.

The PS explained that all these suspects had violated the various measures put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The PS was speaking during a live interview on Inooro FM where he also clarified on the travel ban in some counties.

"Everyone will say that the work they do is an essential service. For example, a friend of mine manufactures and sells milking machines and we all know that it can be problematic if a cow is not milked on time. So he had approached me to ask for letters to allow him move his products outside Nairobi. Of course I do not give such permits and according to the guidelines that is not an essential service. We are just asking Kenyans to allow us to assess what is an essential service or not," the PS stated.

He added that there are national government administrators at the various road blocks who are assessing the validity of cases that should be allowed outside the locked down zones.

"We have seen a lot of funny cases at these roadblocks. There are people who are wearing bandages and even faking pregnancy just to be allowed to cross over the blocked zones. But let me be clear that those who are going for chemotherapy, those who need emergency medical operations those who have appointments for surgery are not being blocked from going to their appointments," he stated.