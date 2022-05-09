RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

41 new helicopters bought by politicians ahead of August polls

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Helicopters are the preferred means of choice during campaigns

Supporters of Raila Odinga wave as he departs in a helicopter after addressing a rally held by his coalition party The National Super Alliance (NASA) in Kisumu on August 3, 2017. (Photo by FREDRIK LERNERYD/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of Raila Odinga wave as he departs in a helicopter after addressing a rally held by his coalition party The National Super Alliance (NASA) in Kisumu on August 3, 2017. (Photo by FREDRIK LERNERYD/AFP via Getty Images)

It is exactly three months to the August 9 elections and fresh details have emerged that 41 new helicopters have been purchased and registered by politicians.

Recommended articles

According to the Business Daily, 47 helicopters have officially been registered by civilians since last year with 41 of these belonging to politicians. The helicopters are beneficial to politicians who have to crisscross their constituencies and counties to woo voters.

The increase in aircraft can also be attributed to the resumption of frequent travel after reduction in Covid-19 cases. In 2020, during the onset of the Pandemic only 26 helicopters were registered.

“The resumption of international flights on August 1, 2021, within the Covid-19 operating period spurred revival of passenger operations within the aviation industry and operators renewed their certificates of airworthiness in order to continue with operations,” revealed the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Raila Odinga arrives by helicopter to address a rally held by his coalition party The National Super Alliance (NASA) in Kisumu on August 3, 2017. (Photo by KEVIN MIDIGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Raila Odinga arrives by helicopter to address a rally held by his coalition party The National Super Alliance (NASA) in Kisumu on August 3, 2017. (Photo by KEVIN MIDIGO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Aero Club of East Africa, one of Kenya's private aviation clubs pinned the increase in registration of planes to the growth of wealthy Kenyans and foreigners.

Aside from politicians, helicopters are also bought by large-scale farmers, ranchers and business moguls. The latter especially enjoyed a rebound in the economy in 2021 compared to 2020.

The 2022 Economic Survey shows that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) leap-bounded from a negative 0.3 per cent in 2020 to 7.5 per cent in 2021.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) attributed the growth in economy to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and a conducive micro-environment.

KNBS noted that the sectors that benefited the most since the lifting of restrictions include: agriculture, transport, storage, real estate, repairs, wholesale, retail trade among others.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Give Speaker post to Peter Kenneth not Kalonzo - Mike Sonko tells Raila

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Alfred Mutua ditches Raila for Ruto

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Murang'a residents stumble on mortar bomb, mistake it for arrow root

Sankok: Burial of MP's son postponed

Sankok: Burial of MP's son postponed

Kenya and Tanzania join forces in search of millionaire bhang farmer

Kenya and Tanzania join forces in search of millionaire bhang farmer

41 new helicopters bought by politicians ahead of August polls

41 new helicopters bought by politicians ahead of August polls

Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

Police investigating sudden death of UDA candidate

Motorists face jail time for driving on pedestrian walk ways

Motorists face jail time for driving on pedestrian walk ways

Jaguar back at UDA after nomination drama

Jaguar back at UDA after nomination drama

Trending

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Jackson Kibor

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Ruto raises eyebrows donating Ksh500,000 given to him by his farmhand

Deputy President William Ruto campaigning in Busia on Saturday May 7, 2022