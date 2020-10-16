437 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Friday.

The new cases were detected after 4,311 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

Cumulative number of tests now stands at 611,552.

Also Read: Huduma Namba forms part of Uhuru's out-of-town Cabinet meeting

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

From the cases 430 are Kenyan nationals while 7 were foreigners. 253 are males and 184 females with the youngest being a four-month-old infant and the eldest being a 95-year old.

By county, the cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi (136), Nakuru (66), Kilifi (29), Kisumu (26), Uasin Gishu (21), Kericho (21), Embu (17), Busia (16), Kajiado (15), Migori & Machakos (14 each), Kiambu & Meru (9 each), Nandi (8), Bomet (6), Nyeri, Laikipia & Mombasa (5 each), Nyamira (3), Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi & Wajir (2 each), Murang'a & Siaya (1 each).

Deaths and Recoveries

140 people recovered from the disease, 72 from the home-based care program while 68 were discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 31,648.

8 patients, however, succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 813.