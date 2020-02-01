46 people who were heading to a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui county escaped death by a whisker after the bus they were travelling in was swept by floodwaters from River Waani in Makueni county.

Reports indicate that the bus was ferrying the 46 to Kitui County where the BBI rally is set to take place.

Makueni MCA Denis Masavu confirmed the vehicle was one of those hired to ferry Makueni residents to the BBI rally in Kitui on Saturday.

46 heading to BBI rally narrowly escape death after scary incident

"It will be upon them to decide whether they will proceed to the rally, we will provide another vehicle for those willing but for now we are concerned about their welfare," said Masavu.

Mbooni East Police Commander Agnes Omojong' Confirmed the incident, stating that no one was injured in the 9.30 am accident along Tawa -Itangini road

Those expected to attend Saturday's rally include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kitui Governor Charity Ngulu, Makueni's Kivutha Kibwana and Alfred Mutua of Machakos.

A video of the incident shows the frightened passengers struggling to rescue themselves, aided by well wishers who rushed to the site.