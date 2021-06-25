5 arrested after stopping Police Commissioner at roadblock during curfew

The five, among them two area Chiefs, were accused of putting up a roadblock contrary to guidelines issued by the Inspector General of Police.

Among those arrested were three assistant chiefs who are said to have been in the company of armed vigilantes who were extorting money from members of the public during curfew hours.

Nyanza Regional Police Commissioner Karanja Muiruri was among those stopped at the illegal roadblock where the five were arrested.

Commissioner Muiruri used a civilian number plate vehicle to set a trap for the administrators as he approached the roadblock.

The police boss identified himself after they had harassed him, soliciting funds. He called for back up and junior officers reported to the Kajulu Mamboleo roadblock where the five were arrested and booked at the Kondele Police Station.

Kisumu under 7:00 pm to 4:00 pm curfew

A week ago Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i placed Kisumu and 12 other counties under a 7:00 pm to 4:00 pm curfew as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

The rest of the country is still under a 10:00 pm to 4:00 am dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The affected counties include Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Kericho, Bomet, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

"This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between seven o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 18th of June, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of thirty days thereof," the notice read.

Mutyambai rules on Roadblocks

IG Hillary Mutyambai in June 2019 issued a new directive concerning the erection of roadblocks in the country.

Among the new rules is the express requirement that only Regional and Formation Commanders can approve the putting up of a police roadblock.

In the case where a roadblock is mounted by authorities who are not police officers then they are required to be accompanied by police officers.

"Traffic check points and roadblocks on highways shall only be mounted with express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders, must be justified and rationalized

"Commanders will be held accountable for any misconduct by traffic officers which goes unpunished under their commands," Mutyambai directed.

In a recent #EngageTheIG live chat, IG Mutyambai answered a question from a member of the public who sought to find out why roadblocks are not Gazetted.

"Hello Bwana IG, why is the force still setting up illegal road blocks and extorting motorists? How can we access info on gazetted roadblocks?" one David Biama sought to know.

The IG responded saying that the roadblocks serve their purpose when motorists are not aware of where and when they will be set up.