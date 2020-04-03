Five bodaboda riders have been stabbed in Kisumu County after they were accused of carrying more than one passenger, in violation of new measures put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Two of the five stabbing victims have since succumbed to their injuries with two of the other victims nursing injuries and one Peter Oduya in critical condition at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital.

The two victims of the act were identified as Alex Osewe and Jones Oduda.

5 boda boda riders stabbed, 2 dead for carrying more than 1 passenger in Kisumu

The stabbings are said to have been carried out by the security wing of a CBO going by the name Kisumu County Bodaboda Association which operates in Manyatta Ward.

Vigilante group stabbing bodaboda operators

Authorities have since labeled the association as a vigilante group as reports emerge that the group is responsible for other stabbing incidences in the area.

The secretary of the group has also been arrested in connection with the two attacks on Thursday night which resulted in death.