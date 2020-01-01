All five passengers on board a saloon car were on Wednesday morning confirmed dead after a fatal crash in Baringo County.

The accident took place at around 5:30 am at Kabunyony- Poror area along the Eldama Ravine to Eldoret road.

Koibatek sub-county police commander Rashid Mohammed confirmed that the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ditch leading to the fatal crush.

5 confirmed dead in early morning accident along Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road

5 confirmed dead in early morning accident along Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road

"They were heading home after a crossover party at Taiday’s Restaurant when the vehicle veered off the road, hit a culvert and landed in a ditch. It is a self-inflicted road accident," Mohammed explained.

The identities of the five were yet to be established.