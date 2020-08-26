President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced 213 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 33, 016.

The new cases are from 4, 017 samples tested in the last 24 hours. 207 of the new cases are Kenyans whereas 6 are foreign nationals.

In his Wednesday address, The Head of State said that 5 more patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total fatalities to 564.

President Kenyatta also announced that 241 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 19, 296.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 101, Mombasa 19, Busi 17, Kiambu 12, Machakos 8, Kajiado 7, Kericho 6, Isiolo and Meru 5 cases each, Bomet 4, Samburu, Bungoma, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, and Kisii 3 cases each. Kisumu, Murang'a, Lamu, Nakuru and Makueni recorded 2 cases each, with Narok, Kwale, Tana River and Uasin Gishu counties recording a case each.

In Nairobi, Lang'ata had 24 cases, Westlands 12, Dagoretti North 9, Starehe 6, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, and Kamukunji 5 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Mathare and Ruaraka have 4 cases each. Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara and Roysambu recorded 2 cases each.