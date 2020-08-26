On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta made key announcements in his State of the Nation address that saw the Nationwide Curfew (9pm to 4am) extended by another 30 days.

Key announcements President Kenyatta has made on Wednesday;

Extension of curfew by 30 days

The Nationwide 9pm to 4am curfew has been extended by another 30 days as a precautionary measure to control further spread of Covid-19.

"The Nationwide Curfew that is currently in force between the hours of 9pm and 4am daily, be and is hereby extended by a further 30 days," announced President Uhuru.

Mitumba Importation

In his speech, the Head of State mentioned that the ban that had been imposed on the importation of second hand clothes (Mitumba) has been lifted.

“The ban on the sale of second-hand clothing, otherwise known as ‘mitumba’, is herewith lifted. Details of how this will operated and the protocols for the same will be announced by the Government tomorrow,” he said.

Bars and Restaurants

He also noted that the closure of bars and nights clubs shall continue for a further 30 days.

However, the time of closure for Restaurants and other businesses has been pushed to 8pm from 7pm. The ban on the of sale of Alcohol in hotel establishments has also been lifted.

“Closure of bars and night clubs shall continue for a further 30 days. Prohibition against alcohol sale by licensed hotels with residents is hereby lifted,” said Uhuru.

KEMSA Saga

In his speech, Kenyatta ordered agencies investigating suspected corruption at KEMSA to table their findings within 21 days from today.

"Following the allegations of graft at KEMSA, relevant agencies are fully seized with the matter, this case should be expedited and be concluded within 21 days thereof due to public interest. I want to reiterate that all person's found culpable should be brought to book notwithstanding their public office or political and social status," the President stated.

Funerals and weddings

The number of people allowed to attend funerals and weddings has been increased to 100 from the previous 15 people.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Inter-Faith Council, the maximum number of persons permitted to attend funerals and weddings is reviewed upwards to 100, with all in attendance abiding with Ministry of Health Protocols,” stated Kenyatta.