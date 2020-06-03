Five people lost their lives in a gruesome road accident along the Nyeri-Nanyuki highway.

Police, who confirmed the accident, said a lorry and a car collided at Narumoru area on Tuesday evening.

There have been more deaths from road accidents this year as compared to the same time last year, according to a survey by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Accident at Narumoru

In April NTSA reported that 262 motorcyclists had lost their lives on the road since the beginning of the year.

The same month data by the NTSA indicated that 1,022 people had lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.

More pedestrians have lost their lives in the same duration with 309 cases reported followed by drivers with 86 fatalities.