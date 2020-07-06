On Monday President Uhuru Kenyatta made key announcements in his State of the Nation address that saw cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera lifted, while the 9pm to 4am curfew extended by another 30 days.

So here are the key announcements President Kenyatta has made today;

Extension of curfew by 30 days

Nationwide 9pm to 4am curfew has been extended by 30 days as a precautionary measure to control further spread of Covid-19.

Reopening worship places

In his speech, the Head of State mentioned that churches will reopen in phases, and only a congregation of 100 people will be allowed at a go.

“I also further direct the following phase measures that places of worship will commence phase re-opening for congregational worship and public in strict conformity with all applicable guidelines and protocols including the self-regulating guideline that have been developed by our friends of the inter-faith council,” said President Kenyatta.

Cessation on movement

Cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Counties have been lifted starting tomorrow, 7th July 2020.

Flights to resume normal operations

Kenyatta announced the resumption of international flights in and out of the Kenyan territory from August 1, 2020.

The President also ordered the reopening of all domestic flights effective Wednesday 15th July "in strict conformity with all applicable protocols".

"Local air travel will resume on 15th July... International flights shall resume on 1st of August" ~President Uhuru Kenyatta said during his speech on Monday at Harambee House.

Social and political gatherings

All social and political gatherings will remain banned for another period of 30 days.

“THAT the prohibition against social and political gatherings, of whatever nature, is extended for a further period of 30 days.

THAT the restriction of the operation of bars to ‘take-away’ only, and the restrictions on the number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals is extended for a further period of 30 days” Said Uhuru.

Gender-Based Violence

On the increasing number of Gender-Based Violence cases, Kenyatta directed that Social institutions to exercise civic responsibility to bring the unfortunate trends to an end.

“Turning to the social front as my last point, I am concerned by increasing tensions within our homes. Cases of Gender-Based Violence have increased, mental health issues have worsened, and instances of teenage pregnancy have escalated. I appeal to the social institutions, including the religious institutions, to exercise civic responsibility to bring these unfortunate trends to an end” said Uhuru in his speech.

