An early morning accident killed five passengers along the Machakos-Kitui road on Friday.

Reports indicate that the accident involved three vehicles, two 14-seater matatus and a lorry at Kingaatuani.

Machakos County Government Emergency Services Director David Mwongela confirmed the accident which left other passengers nursing injuries at the Machakos Level 5 hospital.

Mwongela said a lorry collided head-on with a Matatu before another PSV crashed into the wreckage of the 14-seater matatu, causing more casualties.

Road accident at Kingaatuani area on the Machakos-Kitui road

NTSA Data

Data by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 262 motorcylists have died on the road since the year began.

The number is slightly high compared to 2019 whereby 204 motorcyclists lost their lives by the same date.

A total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.