Kenya's Covid-19 case load has risen to 107,329 following the detection of 528 new cases.

The new confirmed infections came from a 6,291 sample pool tested over the last 24 hours.

Nairobi registered the highest number of cases at 363, followed by Kiambu county with 41 cases and Mombasa with 17 cases.

Of the total number of patients in the country, 435 are currently admitted in various health facilities while 1,583 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Sixty-five patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen. Seven are under observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in the general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

On Thursday, 185 patients were discharged from care; 102 from health facilities and 83 from HBC bringing the total number of recoveries to 87,099.

Four patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total fatality to 1,870.