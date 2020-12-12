Kenya has reported 528 new Covid-19 cases bringing the new total to 91,526.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,953 samples over the last 24 hours.

Four more patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's cumulative casualties to 1,586.

Recoveries stand at 72,596 after 1,017 patients were discharged from the Home-Based Care programme as well as various hospitals.

Universal Health Care

The new numbers were released against the background of Jamhuri Day celebrations.

In his address, President Uhuru Kenyatta referred to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of his big four agenda.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated efforts in expanding the country's healthcare infrastructure.

"When we were afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year, we had only 8 infectious diseases ICU beds countrywide. Seven days after the first COVID case was discovered, we were able to increase this bed capacity to 60. Today, we have 827 infectious diseases ICU beds up from 8 beds in March this year," President Kenyatta pointed out.