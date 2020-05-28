Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth on Thursday confirmed that 54 Kenyan health workers are currently infected with Coronavirus.

While speaking from Kiambu County, the DG noted that due to the nature of their work, they are at great risk of contracting the infection.

He further explained that the infected medics are mostly those who work at various isolation centres in the country.

Nurses at the KNH Infectious Disease Unit during a Zumba workout on May 28, 2020 at the Mbagathi Hospital

"As of yesterday [May 27] that number stands at 54 roughly 3.5% of our frontline workers. Of course, the healthcare workers being the first line of defense by nature of their work as they carry out their mandate then they are usually exposed to the infection.

"I'm glad to report to you that so far we have not lost any healthcare worker and all the healthcare workers who have tested positive and are in isolation at various treatment centres are doing well," Dr Amoth conveyed.

He assured that necessary protective gear will continue to be provided for the health workers and any support they require will as well be given.

