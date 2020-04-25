Police on Saturday arrested fifty seven people at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church at Saboti in Trans Nzoia County.

The worshipers were arrested for violating a government order against public gatherings.

Members of Mitume SDA Church are said to have misinterpreted Justice Aaron Makau's ruling following a petition to allow the resumption of services.

57 Arrested during church service which are prohibited

Trans Nzoia West Deputy County Commissioner Abdulahi Khallif warned members of the public against defying the ban on gatherings.

Church Service Still Banned

In its directive, the High Court asked churches to explore alternative forms of worship, such as broadcasting services online, during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is after a trio of pastors moved to court to challenge the ban by the government and emergence of reports on Thursday that their prayer had been granted.

57 Arrested during church service which are prohibited

However, the Judiciary in a statement clarified the court's ruling, noting that Justice Aaron Makau said services should only be held without contravening any rules set by the government.