583 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya as positivity rate hits 8.7%

CS Kagwe noted that the country's positivity rate stood at 8.7% with total reported cases now at 179,876.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 111, Siaya 57, Kisumu 51, Kericho 46, Mombasa 43, Busia 39, Nakuru 25, Nyamira 24, Kakamega 21, Homa Bay 20, Vihiga 19, Trans Nzoia 17, Laikipia 12, Kilifi and Bungoma 11 each, Makueni 10, Nandi 9, Kajiado 7, Kiambu 7, Bomet 5, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kisii, Uasin Gishu and Kwale with 4 cases each, Meru 3, West Pokot 3, Garissa 2, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Migori, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Turkana, Isiolo and Baringo each with one case.

A total of 1,098 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,669 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

Two hundred and seventy-three patients are in the ICU, 204 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen and 18 patients are under observation.

A hundred and twenty-three patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 113 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

Eighty-five patients have recovered from Covid-19, 60 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 25 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 123,050; 89,192 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,858 are from various health facilities.

Twenty-three patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in the month of June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,484.

Vaccination

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,190,889 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 996,414 while second doses are 194,475

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 19.5% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 0.75%.