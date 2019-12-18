Six Modern Coast buses that were transporting passengers from Mombasa, were intercepted at Mariakani and Voi areas.

The vehicles were intercepted on Tuesday night after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said they had not authorized the buses to resume business.

Four buses that had reached Voi from Mombasa were ordered to discontinue their journeys after authorities ordered drivers to steer back the vehicles to their Mombasa station.

Voi Traffic Base Commander, Michael Maina confirmed the action which was informed by a directive from the NTSA to impound any of their vehicles found to be operating contrary to the suspension.

Reports have intimated that about 90 Modern Coast passengers are stranded at Sultan Hamud after police impounded two Nairobi-bound buses for violating the ban.

In a statement, NTSA denied claims that the government had lifted the ban suspending Modern Coast from operating countrywide.

“This is to notify members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express has not been lifted,” said NTSA Head of Communication Dido Guyatu.

NTSA revoked the company’s licence after two of its buses collided at Kiongwani near Salama market along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, leaving seven people dead and 60 others injured.

On Tuesday, Modern Coast Express Limited posted on Twitter a letter allegedly from the NTSA allowing it to resume operations.