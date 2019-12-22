Six people have been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a tragic road accident that occurred on Sunday morning.

The accident happened after a Chania Genesis bus hit a truck along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Voi Sub-County Police Commander Bernstein Shari confirmed that 24 other passengers were taken to Voi County Referral Hospital with minor injuries.

He said the six were in critical condition and might be transferred to Mombasa for further treatment.

Mr Shari added that the casualties suffered broken limbs, head injuries and various degrees of tissue injuries.

He said the bus belonging to Chania Genesis company was headed to Mombasa when it rammed into the rear of the truck.

Both drivers were not found at the scene but a manhunt had been launched for them.

He urged motorists to exercise extra caution during this festive season to prevent loss of lives through accidents.

"Motorists should drive cautiously and shun high speeds to minimise accidents," he said.

He said they have launched a crackdown on motorists flouting traffic rules along major roads in Voi.