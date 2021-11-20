RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Mother passes away as she tries to intervene fight between her sons

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The deceased was kicked by one of her sons.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
File image of a crime scene cordoned off

A 60 year old mother in Kakamega sadly passed away after she was kicked by one of her sons. The deceased was trying to stop a fight that had ensued between her three sons.

According to the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the three brothers; Makomere Shikokongo, John Omoro and Joseph Amakobe were engaged in a verbal argument that soon turned violent.

The concerned mother, worried that her sons might harm themselves, intervened in a bid to separate them.

"However, one of her sons who did not take her actions kindly, kicked her sending her on the ground a few metres away and continued facing off with his brothers," DCI revealed.

The fight eventually boiled down as the aggrieved sons turned their attention their mother who seemed to have recovered from the fall.

However, a day later the village of Ibokolo woke up to wails and sobs as the mother died in her house.

"Last night, the 60-year-old woman who had complained of body aches as a result of the attack, died in her house since she had not been taken to hospital for medical attention," said DCI.

The suspect Makomere Shikokongo has since been arrested by detectives and has been placed in custody for the offence of murder.

