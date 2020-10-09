The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are preparing to deploy more troops to Somalia, a statement from the British High Commision has confimed.

In what has been termed as the first large-scale defence training post Covid-19 disruptions, 600 soldiers will receive training alongside their British Army counterparts at Archers Post - Samburu County.

"The UK has a crucial, long-standing defence relationship with Kenya and we support their work to promote peace and stability across East Africa.

"We are also working with the African Union (AU) to build its’, and member states’, capacity to prevent, manage and respond to conflicts in Africa, enhancing the capability of Troop Contributing Countries like Kenya participating in AU or United Nation peacekeeping missions such as AMISOM," British Deputy High Commissioner Julius Court stated.

Also Read: Al Shabaab finally release 2 Cuban doctors kidnapped in April 2019