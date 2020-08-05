62-year old granny Joyce Wairimu Kariuki has gone viral after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations unmasked her as a notorious car robber who specialized in theft of lorries.

Wairimu was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to thirty five years in prison.

The DCI posted a photo of the octogenarian on their social media photos to update Kenyans on Wairimu's fate.

"62-Year-old Joyce Wairimu Kariuki, an ex-convict of Shimo La Tewa GK Prison who was on 23rd April, 2019 arraigned at Loitoktok Law Courts charged with Robbery W/Violence was today sentenced to 35 years in prison following her case verdict."

"Following numerous reports of stolen m/vehicles especially lorries in Nakuru, Nairobi & Mombasa between 2018 and 2019, DCI Kenya narrowed down on the suspect around whom the thefts revolved despite having been released from the said prison after completing a 15-year jail term," the DCI announced.

Unlike other convicts who rarely attract publicity, Wairimu's story and photo quickly went viral with many taking curiosity on the motivation for an elderly woman to engage in violent crime.

"At 62 yrs Serious !!! Let's pray for Joyce,Jesus can restore her wasted years even in prison, may be in her 62yrs no one has ever shown her compassion by praying for her.Not everyone has a chance to have godly example to follow," @Sanero said on Twitter.

"The government should seriously consider giving ex convicts some sort of capital to ensure their well-being after they've left prison, this guys serve jail terms and end up coming back to nothing, they find their families moved on and want not to be associated with them," Justine Wairimu opined.

"Nilisikia siku za mwizi ni arobaini.... This one has been doing it fr 62+ yrs. Wahenga kweli walitudanganya," another netizen joked.