Kenya's Covid-19 numbers begin to spike again, total crosses 180,000 mark

The total number of cases are now standing at 180,498 and cumulative tests conducted at 1,920,018.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday reported 622 new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, detected from a sample size of 6,236 tested in the last 24 hours.

CS Kagwe noted that the country's positivity rate stood at 10%.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 115, Siaya 83, Busia 69, Kisumu 66, Mombasa 47, Kiambu 38, Kericho 35, Homa Bay 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Vihiga 18, Trans Nzoia 17, Kakamega 15, Nakuru 11, Bungoma 10, Kisii 8, Machakos 7, Kilifi 6, Murang'a, Kajiado and Taita Taveta with 5 cases each, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Turkana with 3 cases each, Embu, Garissa, Marsabit and Migori with 2 cases each, Isiolo, Kwale, Makueni, Narok, West Pokot and Bomet each with one case.

A total of 1,053 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 6,612 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and one patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen and 17 patients are under observation.

A hundred and twenty-five patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 125 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 313 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 206 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 107 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 123,363; 89,398 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 33,965 are from health facilities.

Thirty patients have succumbed to the disease one of them in the last 24 hours while 29 are late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in the months of March, April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,514.

Vaccination

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,190,889 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 996,414 while second doses are 194,475

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 19.5% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 0.75%.