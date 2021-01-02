Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 96,678 after 64 more people tested positive for the virus.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,852 samples over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 657 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,989 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Further, he reported that 29 patients were being treated in various ICU beds in the country; 14 of whom were on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen.

Deaths and Recoveries

Four more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total fatalities to 1,685.

Fifty-five patients were discharged on Saturday; 41 from the HBC programme and 14 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,012.