Seven people were on Thursday morning confirmed to have died from a deadly break out of Cholera in Illeret ward in Marsabit County.

The county's Health Executive Jamma Wolde said 134 others were being treated in hospital.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water or food. It is highly contagious in places where there is poor sanitation.

The new outbreak complicates the public health situation in Kenya, coming at a time when all efforts are towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

