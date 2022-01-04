RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

7 dead as 2, 402 test positive for Covid -19

Dennis Milimo

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a presser on March 17, 2021
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during a presser on March 17, 2021

The Ministry of Health under Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe has announced 2,402 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 10,638 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate now stands at 22.6%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 302,134 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,056,954.

From the cases, 2,098 are Kenyans while 304 are foreigners. 1,225 are males and 1,177 are female.

At the same time, 1, 982 patients have recovered from the disease, I, 929 from the Home and care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 258, 533 of whom 209, 070 re from the Home-based care and Isolation program, while 49, 463 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease , one of them in the last 24 hours, while the other 6 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of December and January 2022.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5, 401.

VACCINATION

As of January 3rd 2022, a total of 10,220,981 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,910,320 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,270,594.

Another 22,134 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 17,933 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.7%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

