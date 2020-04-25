President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced that there are seven more cases of coronavirus in Kenya totaling the numbers to 343 confirmed cases. The country has also registered 4 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, there are 14 deaths and 98 recoveries in the country. Speaking from State house, the president thanked all the people who are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic while mourning those who have succumbed to the disease.

Further, the president directed an extension of the dusk to dawn curfew that was initially supposed to end after 21 days. The curfew will now go for a further 21 days while the same applies to the cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.