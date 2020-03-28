The number of of those who have tested positive for Coronavirus has risen to 38.

This is after 7 new cases were confirmed by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe.

The CS revealed that all the 7 new cases were recorded in Nairobi County and include three females and 4 males.

They are composed of 4 Kenyans, 2 Congolese nationals and 1 Chinese national.

The CS also said that 4 of them had a history of travel from countries with active transmissions of the disease while one had been to Mombasa and the other two are contacts of previous cases.

As of today, 833 individuals have so far been tested since the first case was reported in Kenya on 12 March 2020.

He added that relevant government agencies are closely monitoring 973 individuals.

Kagwe also stated that moving forward, relatives who come into contact with an infected individual will be subjected to mandatory quarantine a a designated government facility, along with other contacts.

Ministry of health officials will escort them to such facilities.

The pandemic has so far killed one person in Kenya.

One other person who had been infected was released to go home after undergoing treatment that saw her test negative for the deadly virus.