The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 731 new Covid-19 cases in the country after testing 4,513 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 113,967.

A total of 678 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,129 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and nine patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. Fourteen patients are on observation.

Twenty-four patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

Five patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,918.

One hundred and ninety-one patients have recovered from the disease, 166 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 25 are from various health facilities bringing total recoveries now stand at 88,596.