8 dead as 431 test positive for Covid-19

The total number of Positive cases in the country now stand at 193, 189 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2, 059, 193. Out of the new cases 416 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners. 284 are males and 134 females.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 256, Machakos 36, Kilifi 26, Nyeri 19, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 17, Mombasa 8, Kirinyaga 6, Meru 6, Kericho 4, Migori 4, Taita Taveta 4, Turkana 4, Siaya 3, Kisii 3, Embu 3, Kajiado 2, Kitui 2, Murang’a 2, Tana River 2, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kwale 1.

On a positive note, 595 patients have recovered from the disease with 542 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 182,921 of whom 146,284 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,637 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 8 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of March and June 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,783.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said the Ministry.