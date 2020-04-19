Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 8 more positive cases of Coronavirus in the country bringing the new total to 270.

The results were from 1330 samples which were tested in the last twenty four hours.

Outr of the eight, seven are foreigners while one is a foreigner. Ms Mwangangi said their ages of the cases ranged between 17 and 65 years.

On a positive note, there have been 7 more recoveries which brings the national tally to 67.

The number of deaths, however, rose by two, bringing the total to 14.

Mwangangi said nearly every estate in Nairobi has a recorded case of the coronavirus with Mombasa having the same challenge where cases have been recorded in various sub counties.