Suspected Al Shabaab militants have left one person dead after an attack on a private home on Friday.

The militants attacked the home of an 80-year-old man in Ijara, Garissa County leaving him dead.

The man has been identified as Abdullahi Farah Gab is said to have been living with his son who is a police reservist. Police suspected that the son was the target.

File image of police in Lamu. 80-year-old Abdullahi Farah Gab dead after Al Shabaab attacked his home in Ijara, Garissa County

"There was an incident by suspected Al Shabaab militants...We are in the process of gathering more information. We have our security forces on the ground pursuing the assailants and I believe the operation will be successful.

"When the attackers missed their initial target they proceeded to kill the father maybe to pass a message. This is an act of desperation since they have been unable to carry out the attacks due to enhanced security and when they miss their target, they do something else to show they are still relevant," North Eastern Region Security Coordinator Nicodemus Ndalama stated.

Second Al Shabaab attack failed

Ndalama revealed that militia also attacked a second location but no casualties were reported.

"We are in full control of the security situation in this region and there is nothing to fear at the moment," he stated.