Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed nine new Covid-19 cases in Kenya.

Speaking during a presser on Wednesday, the Health CS stated that one person had died of coronavirus.

According to the CS, the results of the new cases were obtained after testing of 800 samples in the last 24 hours.

"We have tested over 803 samples with 9 people testing positive bringing the total to 225," he stated.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addresses MP John Kiarie’s claims

"We also have 12 new discharges bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 53. One person has also lost his life bringing the number of deaths to 10," CS kagwe added.

So far Kenya has confirmed 225 cases, 53 recoveries and 10 fatalities.

A month after 1st case was reported

On March 13 the first case in Kenya, a 27-year-old Kenyan woman who travelled from the US via London, was confirmed.

The government identified and isolated a number of people who had come into contact with the first case.

Number of coronavirus cases hits 225 in Kenya

On March 15 the government closed all schools and directed that all public and private sector workers work from home, wherever possible.

Travel restrictions were also imposed to prevent non-residents from entry with Kenyan nationals and residents required to self-quarantine for a minimum of fourteen days which was later extended.