Meet student who went viral for running to school alongside marathoners

The video shared by Brazilian athletics coach, Neto Goncalves shows form three student, Dennis Cheruiyot wearing heavy black toughees shoes, run steadily towards a group of professional athletes training along the Eldoret-Kiplombe road.

Neto who has been coaching Brazilian athletes in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics expressed his amazement. "this boy came from behind, reached the group and followed for more than 1Km, at a pace of approximately 3:15 /km, you can see that he even uses a technique to run with the backpack, he said.

Inspired by the success of marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, 20 year old Cheruiyot is accustomed to running on a daily basis to school.

For Cheruiyot, running is in his blood, he dreams of one day representing Kenya at the global stage. "I noticed I have a gift of running from an early age. If given the chance, I know I can win any 1,500 and 3,000 meter races not only at a local level but worldwide," he said.

According to his school Principal Wase Isoso, Cheruiyot's love for athletics saw him get appointed as games captain. "Cheruiyot is a gifted student. Over the years, I have seen him run to and from school," he said.

"I remember offering him a lift one day as I was driving to school to which he graciously declined, stating that he was training. His determination had to be rewarded, which is why we appointed him as games captain," added Isoso.

Cheruiyot comes from a humble background, the sixth born child from a family of eight was forced to move out from home following a disagreement with his family.

The lanky young man who lives in a shack next to Kiplombe cemetery often has to do menial jobs to pay his school fees.

"Raising school fees has always been an issue for me, sometimes my family helps out especially my elder siblings and uncles. However, most of the time I have to do some construction jobs over the weekend to get some little income," explained Cheruiyot.

The lack of fees has also greatly affected his performance in school. According to his principal, Cheruiyot is an average student. "Results from the previous term shows the boy scored a mean grade of C- (minus)."

Isoso added that a lack of fees is the major reason behind his average performance. "So far, he has been able to pay only half of the annual lunch fee which amounts to a total of sh.10,000. I think this has taken a huge toll on him," he said.

Kenyan students are currently on holiday and while some are at home resting and catching up with family, Cheruiyot will have to spend his one week holiday working trying to raise fees for the next term.