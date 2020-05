A lorry on Tuesday veered off the Southern Bypass and crashed into houses in Raila Estate in Lang'ata.

The lorry is said to have lost control and hit the guard rail before rolling down the slope and crashing into iron sheet houses.

An alert on the traffic situation along the road highlighted that it had been blocked causing a snarl up.

It is yet to be established how many people were in the house at the time of the incident.