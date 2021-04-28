Accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika Road

Motorists on Thika Road found themselves in a traffic snarl-up which lasted over two hours following an accident at the Githurai junction.
Images and videos shared online indicated that the accident may have resulted in a casualty though police were yet to confirm.
A build-up of traffic stretched from the scene of the accident, further backing up to Garden City Mall.
Eye witness accounts claim that a private car may have hit guard rails and veered off course.
