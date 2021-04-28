RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika Road

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Nasty scene after accident at the Githurai junction

Traffic at Garden City Mall along Thika Road
Traffic at Garden City Mall along Thika Road Pulse Live Kenya

Motorists on Thika Road found themselves in a traffic snarl-up which lasted over two hours following an accident at the Githurai junction.

Images and videos shared online indicated that the accident may have resulted in a casualty though police were yet to confirm.

A build-up of traffic stretched from the scene of the accident, further backing up to Garden City Mall.

Eye witness accounts claim that a private car may have hit guard rails and veered off course.

