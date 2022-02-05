Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), they targeted to vaccinate 480,681 teachers and 427,806 of them have received the jab. Kenya has close to 500,000 teachers in both private and public schools.

A majority of them, some 370,000, are employed by the government in public kindergarten, primary and secondary schools. By mid-August 2021, according to MOH, only 33 percent of teachers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Increased awareness on the importance of taking the jab, ultimatums from the government and taking vaccines to learning institutions have helped accelerate the uptake of vaccines by the tutors.

By taking the vaccines in droves, Kenyan teachers have followed in the footsteps of their counterparts in the health sector, where 100 percent of the targeted number has been vaccinated.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, Kenya surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target for health workers, with 237,173 health workers being fully vaccinated, representing a vaccination rate of 114 percent.

The health workers, who mainly comprise doctors, nurses and clinical officers, top the list of those who are fully vaccinated among frontline workers and priority groups.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Kenya has surpassed the 13 million mark as the country continues its nationwide inoculation efforts.

The ministry launched a mass vaccination drive on Thursday, aiming to vaccinate at least one million people daily for the next 14 days.