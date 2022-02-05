RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers is high, MOH says

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The vaccination uptake stands at 89%

A teacher assists a student of Miracle and Victory Children Centre, a private primary school for orphans, during a class as schools reopen after a 6 weeks break following the directive by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Kibera slum, Nairobi, on May 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ministry of Health has revealed that 89 percent of public and private school teachers have rolled up their sleeves en masse for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), they targeted to vaccinate 480,681 teachers and 427,806 of them have received the jab. Kenya has close to 500,000 teachers in both private and public schools.

A majority of them, some 370,000, are employed by the government in public kindergarten, primary and secondary schools. By mid-August 2021, according to MOH, only 33 percent of teachers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Increased awareness on the importance of taking the jab, ultimatums from the government and taking vaccines to learning institutions have helped accelerate the uptake of vaccines by the tutors.

By taking the vaccines in droves, Kenyan teachers have followed in the footsteps of their counterparts in the health sector, where 100 percent of the targeted number has been vaccinated.

TOPSHOT - A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A medical health worker injects the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as they visit door-to-door to deliver the vaccines to people who live far from health facilities in Siaya, Kenya, on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Brian ONGORO / AFP) (Photo by BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Kenya surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target for health workers, with 237,173 health workers being fully vaccinated, representing a vaccination rate of 114 percent.

The health workers, who mainly comprise doctors, nurses and clinical officers, top the list of those who are fully vaccinated among frontline workers and priority groups.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Kenya has surpassed the 13 million mark as the country continues its nationwide inoculation efforts.

The ministry launched a mass vaccination drive on Thursday, aiming to vaccinate at least one million people daily for the next 14 days.

The country plans to fully vaccinate 19 million adults (70 percent of the adult population) by the end of June.

Cyprian Kimutai

