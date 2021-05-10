Acting CJ appoints 3 judges to hear Prof. Makau Mutua's petition

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu appointed the three judges with Justice Anthony Mrima as presiding judge.

In a notice by Deputy Registrar Njeri Thuku of the Constitutional and Human Rights Courts, the case will be mentioned in a virtual session on Tuesday May 11, 2021.

"Kindly take note that the Acting Hon. Chief Justice empanelled the following judges to hear this petition; Justice Anthony Mrima (Presiding), Lady Justice Wilfrida Okwany and Justice Reuben Nyakundi," the notice read in part.

Not shortlisted for Chief Justice position

Prof. Mutua is seeking to have the JSC compelled to reveal the criteria used in selecting the shortlisted candidates for the Chief Justice position.

The law scholar noted that he had applied for the position but was never invited for an interview.