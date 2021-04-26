Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has today commissioned the first Small Claims Court in Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts.
Acting CJ Mwilu launches Small Claims Court in Nairobi
Haki Chap Chap!
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
The Small Claims Court is a special court that will handle cases with a value of up to Sh1 million.
The court will help ease of doing business in the courts, as judgements will be made within 6 months.
Some of the cases that will be handled in court include;
- Contract for sale and supply of goods and services
- Contract relating to money held and received
- Recovery of movable property (Not Land)
- Loss and damage caused to property
- Compensation for personal injuries
- Settling of debts
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke