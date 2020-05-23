Acting Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth has been elected as the vice-president of World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.

Dr. Amoth will serve at the board for a term of two years.

Dr. Amoth welcomed the new appointed with both hands promising to represent Kenya at the Board with dignity and honour.

“I am overwhelmed & deeply grateful for your support & kind words on my election as Vice President of @WHO Executive Board. My sincere gratitude also to @MOH_Kenya led by CS Mutahi Kagwe, for their confidence in me. I will endeavor to represent Kenya with dignity & honor. Asante!” said Amoth in a tweet.

Consisting of 34 people, the Executive Board advises the World Health Assembly and enforces its policies and decisions

Dr. Amoth is a medical doctor with a Master of Medicine (MMed) degree in Obstetrics/Gynaecology from the University of Nairobi.