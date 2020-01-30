House Majority Leader Aden held a meeting with US Congresswomen during his visit to the North American Country.

Duale met with Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Karen Bass and discussed wildlife, environmental conservation and regional security in a time when Kenya has faced attacks from the terrorist group Al Shabaab.

"Had a meeting with Rep Karen Bass a member of the Democratic Party and has represented California’s 37th Congressional District and Hon. Ilhan American politician serving as the U.S. Rep. for Minnesota's 5th congressional district since 2019," Duales tweet read.

"...She (Ilhan) serves also as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Our discussion centred on wildlife, environmental conservation, regional security and how Kenya and the US can continue to partner in those fields," he added.

From Dadaab to US Congress

Omar was once a child refugee in at the Dadaab Camp in North Eastern Kenya, Omar is the first Somali American in Congress, a representative of Minnesota.

She fled Somalia with her family when she was eight years old and after settling at Daadab refugee camp and later Mombasa, she emigrated to the US with her family two decades ago.

“23 years ago, from a refugee camp in Kenya, my father and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. Today, we return to that same airport on the eve of my swearing-in as the first Somali-American in Congress,” Omar said in 2019.