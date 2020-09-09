Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Monday apologized and sought to make peace with his Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Malala apologized for harsh political statements that he has in the past made about Mudavadi, even triggering the ANC party to attempt to expel him from the party.

"I know I had wronged you and uttered some words against you because of politics. My first step is to ask for forgiveness from you. There are people who have been happy to use me to insult you but that should not be the case because if we do that, even other communities will not respect us," the youthful Senator said.

He added that he had resolved to work with the ANC Party Leader to unite the Luhya nation.

The two leaders met at the requiem mass for the late Archbishop Byrum Makokha in Nairobi, with Mudavadi accepting the Senator's apology.

Malala caused laughter after he appeared to disown political resolutions that were made at the Kajiado home of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

"I know you saw me on TV reading resolutions in that home and one of the things I read out was that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Eugene Wamalwa would be the community representatives."

"There was a problem there because when we got to that home, instead of starting with prayers, we started drinking furiously. I was a little confused when I read that statement but Eugene and Oparanya were appointed representatives on matters administration. The political leader of the Luhya community is Mudavadi my party leader," he added amid laughter from mourners.

His apparent shift from an ardent supporter of ODM Leader Raila Odinga came only a few days after he was blasted by the former Prime Minister.

"If you are elected as an MP or a Senator, you are supposed to represent the people, the formula has been tabled in the Senate, but you say you do not want to deny funds to people from other counties, are you really elected by the people of Kakamega?"

"If you see a Senator that is having their county getting more funds but is rejecting the formula, it's not that they love the other counties more? there is trouble, there is a question mark," Raila said on Sunday while in Malala's home county of Kakamega