Agriculture CAS lands special international role

Kenya becomes the East Africa Region’s sole representative, replacing Tanzania. Africa is represented regionally, with one representative each from West Africa and Southern Africa.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, the country will be represented by Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Anne Nyaga.

The appointment to become a member of the board was significantly boosted by the launch of the 4-K Clubs of Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta on 4 June 2021.

The 4-K Clubs are a customization of the 4-H Foundation, and continues to carry the intents of the global organization.

President Kenyatta has been requested by other countries to showcase how his government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, has integrated 4-H activities through the revival of the 4-K Clubs.

Kenya was shown to be a shining example of how 4-H Foundation activities can be entrenched into the country’s education systems.

The 4-K Clubs will incorporate the Positive Youth Development programming in club activities in its rollout of the 4-K Clubs.

The institutionalization of club activities ensures there’s greater impact through the education system.

Other countries represented at the AGM were Ghana, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and the Finnish 4-H Federation.

The revival of 4K Clubs is part of a government strategy to reposition agriculture as a key economy driver.

The 4 K name is an acronym for "Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya" in Kiswahili, a clarion call to help the country be food secure.

At the primary school level, the 4K clubs provide pupils with a fundamental introduction to farming. Pupils were taught how to grow crops and rear animals in school.

About the Global 4-H Network

The Global 4-H Network was formed in 2014 at the Summit in Seoul, South Korea. Two representatives were elected from each region (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America) to form the Board of Directors and the global 4-H declaration was signed.