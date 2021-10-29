RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Ann Wetangula joins the authority that regulates deposits worth more than Sh100 billion

CS Peter Munya
CS Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has appointed Ann W. Wetangula to a lucrative job.

Recommended articles

In a notice on the Kenya Gazette published on Friday, October 29, 2021, Ann Wetangula was appointed as a member, of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), for a period of three years.

The Sacoo Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) is the government’s principal agency responsible for the supervision and regulation of Sacco Societies in Kenya.

Ms Wetangula was appointed alongside Robert Mungai Mburu.

New Sacco laws

The regulator has been pushing Saccos to comply with new guidelines that ensure Kenyans’ deposits and investments are protected.

SASRA in May said many Kenyans have lost money to pyramid scheme-like companies masquerading as Saccos, duping the public into saving with them with promises of high returns, only to vanish.

The authority demanded that all non-deposit taking saccos to apply for licensing by SASRA or risk closure.

Non-deposit taking saccos mean those that take deposits from members only in the form of share capital. These amounts are refundable to members only when they leave the sacco.

SASRA is also going after saccos with no physical addresses but offer services to Kenyans through digital platforms such as phone app and on the web.

Authority puts the total number of non-deposit taking saccos in Kenya at 3,626, with a membership of over 1.5 million.

Total Assets are estimated at about Sh188.02 billion, with Total Deposits and Loans at Sh140.54 billion and Sh136.89, respectively.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Miguna Miguna claims only 5 Kenyan journalists are worth his time

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

Finally after close to two years, schools in Uganda set to be reopened

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

MP shows up with Sh25 million gifts to unemployed youth [Video]

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

Apostle James Ng'ang'a lands in trouble, investigations underway

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

How Kiambu businessman lost Sh1.5m entire life savings chasing Sh500K deal

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

Gideon Moi speaks after Moi High School dorm fire [Video]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Trending

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

It's my first time - watch Moses Kuria walking unaided after accident [Video]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at the Karen Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for severe burns

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal