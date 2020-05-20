The Office of the Attorney General has suspended issuance of civil marriage certificates just two days after the office of the marriages registrar was opened.

The registrar said their office at Sheria House was forced to close down after it was overwhelmed by the high turn out of Kenyans seeking the services.

The office said the closure would be temporary and was meant to help it come with structures that will prevent overcrowding during the Covid19 pandemic.

“Following the partial-opening of selected marriage service on Monday 18th May 2020. It was observed that the number of clients who visited Sheria House seeking the same was overwhelming and went against the guidelines issues by the Ministry of Health on curbing spread of COVID19."

"As a result, the Office has temporarily halted all marriage services in order to develop a clear roadmap on reopening in an organized manner as guided by the Ministry of Health and to further ensure that safety measures are undertaken in the workplace," a statement issued by Registrar Mary Njuya read in part.

Traditional and religious marriage ceremonies have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic which has seen the Ministry of Health ban all social gatherings that are attended by more than 15 people.