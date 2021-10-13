RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut Hospitalized

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Quick recovery Mheshimiwa

MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital
MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital

Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut has been hospitalized with undisclosed illness.

Recommended articles

The news of William Chepkut’s hospitalization was made public by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who visited him in Hospital.

“This morning I paid a visit to my friend and colleague @Chepkut_William who is currently receiving treatment in hospital. I wish you speedy recovery Mheshimiwa” shared Oscar Sudi.

twitter.com

In a separate tweet, the legislator thanked Sudi for checking up on him.

“My brother @HonOscarSudi passed by to wish me quick recovery. Asante bro” wrote MP William Chepkut.

Chepkut’s hospitalization comes at a time, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is also in Hospital.

MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital
MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
twitter.com

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri on October 7, Kuria said that he suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed

The MP added that he has so far undergone three surgeries at Karen Hospital, his last one being on Wednesday, October 6.

The company which sells the electric blanket has issued a statement following the incident.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, regretted that they were unaware that Kuria has pre-existing condition that may have led to the damage caused.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Jimi Wanjigi
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

"We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria's friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions," their statement read in part.

Kuria now wants Parliament to probe the firm after the unfortunate accident.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Trending

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuiding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and activist Boniface Mwangi

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Media personality Jalang'o