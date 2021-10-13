Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut Hospitalized

The news of William Chepkut’s hospitalization was made public by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who visited him in Hospital.

“This morning I paid a visit to my friend and colleague @Chepkut_William who is currently receiving treatment in hospital. I wish you speedy recovery Mheshimiwa” shared Oscar Sudi.

In a separate tweet, the legislator thanked Sudi for checking up on him.

“My brother @HonOscarSudi passed by to wish me quick recovery. Asante bro” wrote MP William Chepkut.

Chepkut’s hospitalization comes at a time, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is also in Hospital.

MP Oscar Sudi visits Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut is Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri on October 7, Kuria said that he suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed

The MP added that he has so far undergone three surgeries at Karen Hospital, his last one being on Wednesday, October 6.

The company which sells the electric blanket has issued a statement following the incident.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, regretted that they were unaware that Kuria has pre-existing condition that may have led to the damage caused.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria's friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions," their statement read in part.