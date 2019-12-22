The Air Craft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) has released a report on a Fokker F50 international cargo flight operated by Skyward International that crashed on July 2, 2014 after take-off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The AAID has concluded that the cause of the fatal accident in which four crew members died was as a result of the crew’s choice to fly a faulty aircraft.

“The probable cause of the accident was the decision by the crew to conduct the flight with a known mechanical problem and their failure to abort or reject the takeoff after receiving twenty-seven cautions,” Read the report.

Damning details emerge on Kenyan plane that crashed

The plane which was on its way to Aden Adee International Airport in neighboring Mogadishu, Somalia crashed and burst into flames.

The investigative report now reveals the last moments of the plane that were plagued by inconsistencies from the beginning of the early flight.

“The investigation revealed that on ground roll for takeoff, the aircraft seemed to take longer runway than anticipated before attaining the take-off speed,” the investigation report reads. “The airplane departed runway 06, barely climbing and attained not more than about 50 feet above ground level.”

Damning details emerge on Kenyan plane that crashed

The report further says the audio and visual warnings ought to have been enough for the crew to abandon the flight. It says the 27 alerts sounded as the plane was on the runaway, rolling towards takeoff.

“The crew continued with the flight with a known fault,” the report reads. “There is no evidence that remedial maintenance action was taken from landing from a prior flight that was completed amidst warnings from the on-board warning systems.”

There was no evidence of the issues experienced in the previous flight being captured in the aircraft technical log.

“Flight recorder data indicated that the alerts had occurred previously but AAID was unable to get any evidence that the anomaly was recorded on the technical logbook neither that any maintenance actions had been performed in regard to the same,” further stated the report.