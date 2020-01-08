Air France airlines issued a response to lawyer Miguna Miguna just moments after he tweeted confirming that he had been ejected from their Nairobi-bound flight AF0814.

The airline explained to the embattled lawyer that the move was necessary and required of them according to international rules governing air travel.

"Dear Mr Miguna, we confirm that at the request of the Kenyan authorities, we were obliged to deny boarding. Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry requirements for the countries it serves and as such is not authorized to knowingly board passengers for a destination to which they are denied access. By doing so, Air France is simply complying with the international rules governing air transport, which it is required to respect. Best regards," the airline responded at first.

Air France responds to Miguna Miguna on Twitter after ejecting him from Nairobi-bound flight

The reply to his post triggered Miguna into another rant where he stated: "I had comfortably sat in seat number 22A and the plane was about to take off when Mr Stephane Seguin, Duty Manager, and another Air France staff removed me from the plane on behalf of the Kenyan tyrants. You have not refunded my fare. Your staff were rude. Shame on @airfrance."

Miguna in Twitter exchange with Air France

The airline further responded to the fiery lawyer asking him to acknowledge that the airline had only acted under strict instructions.

"Dear Mister Miguna, we fully understand your disappointment but confirm, that to comply with international regulations governing air transport we were obliged to deny boarding as soon as we received the request of Kenyan authorities, as Lufthansa had to do it this morning," the airline stated.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna statement on red alert against Miguna Miguna

Earlier in the day, Lufthansa airlines had also denied Miguna boarding rights citing that the Office of the President in Kenya had issued a red alert against him.

Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna maintained that the Department of Immigration would follow a court ruling by Justice Weldon Korir directing the government to facilitate Miguna's return.

He further added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would resolve the red alert issue raised by the airlines.